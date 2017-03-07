 

Here's a First Look at Darren Criss & Jeremy Jordan in the Musical Crossover Episode of The Flash & Supergirl

March 7, 2017
Darren Criss & Jeremy Jordan
(Photo: Jack Rowand & The CW)
The episodes air on March 20 and 21 on The CW.

Before Darren Criss plays a serial killer on American Crime Story, he's channeling his villain vibes in a musical crossover episode of The Flash and Supergirl. As previously announced, the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner will reunite with Glee pals Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin in the role of the evil Music Meister. Heroes Benoist and Gustin will have to perform the Meister's sinister script—and we can't wait to watch them channel the classic movie musical vibes. There's quite a roster joining in the mayhem: Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber, Carlos Valdes, John Barrowman and Jeremy Jordan, who seems to be getting a questionable piano lesson from the Music Meister. The broadcast is set to air in two parts on March 20 and 21 on The CW. Get psyched with the pic above and the trailer below!

