Present Laughter's Tedra Millan on Her Handsy Callback with Kevin Kline, Her 'Badass' Dream Role & More

Interviews By Broadway.com Staff March 9, 2017 - 1:31PM
Present Laughter's Tedra Millan on Her Handsy Callback with Kevin Kline, Her 'Badass' Dream Role & More
Tedra Millan photographed at Guastavino's
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

'Right now, I would have to say my celebrity crush is Kevin Kline because my character's obsessed with him. As. Am. I!'

Age: "I'm playing 24."

Hometown: "I'm from Philly!"

Current Role: Tedra Millan is making her Broadway debut as Daphne Stillington, a young admirer (read: fangirl) of Garry Essendine (Kevin Kline), in Present Laughter.

Stage & Screen Cred: Millan was last seen in The Wolves; her other stage credits include The Flick, Dames of Thrones, Hamlet, The Duchess of Malfi, Henry VI: Parts I & II, Lecture on the Blues and She Kills Monsters. On screen, Millan has appeared in LOL, Answer This, I Married a Mobster, Krapp Hour and If You're F*cking, You're F*cking.



