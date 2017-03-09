Present Laughter's Tedra Millan on Her Handsy Callback with Kevin Kline, Her 'Badass' Dream Role & More

'Right now, I would have to say my celebrity crush is Kevin Kline because my character's obsessed with him. As. Am. I!'

Age: "I'm playing 24."



Hometown: "I'm from Philly!"



Current Role: Tedra Millan is making her Broadway debut as Daphne Stillington, a young admirer (read: fangirl) of Garry Essendine (Kevin Kline), in Present Laughter.



Stage & Screen Cred: Millan was last seen in The Wolves; her other stage credits include The Flick, Dames of Thrones, Hamlet, The Duchess of Malfi, Henry VI: Parts I & II, Lecture on the Blues and She Kills Monsters. On screen, Millan has appeared in LOL, Answer This, I Married a Mobster, Krapp Hour and If You're F*cking, You're F*cking.







