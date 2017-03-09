A Memory Play in Living Color! The Glass Menagerie, Starring Sally Field, Returns to Broadway

Squigs likes them, he really likes them! Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie officially opens on the Great White Way on March 9. This incarnation of the classic (the eighth in its Broadway history) boasts a cast led by Oscar winner Sally Field. The Sam Gold-helmed production is running at the Belasco Theatre.



Field takes on her dream role as Amanda Wingfield, the meddling mother of Tony winner Joe Mantello's character Tom and his disabled sister Laura (played by newcomer Madison Ferris). Mantello narrates the story from his character's painful perspective.



To honor the memory play's Great White Way return, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin “Squigs” Robertson sketched Field, Mantello, Ferris and stage and screen heartthrob Finn Wittrock in a rather haunting (though still colorful) family portrait.



Broadway.com wishes the cast of The Glass Menagerie a shimmering opening night and an endless number of callers—gentlemen and otherwise.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.