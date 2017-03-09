 

Shear Madness - Off-Broadway

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 9, 2017 - 10:51AM
Off-Broadway Whodunit Shear Madness Will End Run
Patrick Noonan and Jordan Ahnquist in Shear Madness
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

Shear Madness will run through April 23 at the Davenport Theatre.

Say it isn't so! The off-Broadway show Shear Madness will end its run at the Davenport Theatre on April 23. A staple of Boston theater (currently at the Charles Playhouse), Shear Madness made its New York debut at New World Stages on October 22, 2015, and transferred to the Davenport on July 15, 2016.

Shear Madness is America’s hilarious whodunit where the audience gets to solve the crime. Set in a local hair salon that turns into a wacky murder scene, the play is filled with up-to-the-minute humor and is different every time you see it.

Bruce Jordan directs a current cast that features Jordan Ahnquist, Gil Brady, Lisa McMillan, Kate Middleton, Patrick Noonan and Jonathan Randell Silver.

