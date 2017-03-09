 

Could Nick Jonas Play the Title Hearthrob in Bye Bye Birdie? Jennifer Lopez Says 'His Name Has Come Up'

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan March 9, 2017 - 10:17AM
Could Nick Jonas Play the Title Hearthrob in Bye Bye Birdie? Jennifer Lopez Says 'His Name Has Come Up'
Nick Jonas
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
We'd love to see this Jonas Brother make a musical theater return!

We love you, Jonas, oh yes we do! NBC's Bye Bye Birdie star and executive producer Jennifer Lopez recently stopped by Watch What Happens Live, and of course she received a question about casting for the upcoming live musical broadcast. As previously reported, Jerry Mitchell and Alex Rudzinski will helm the project, which is scheduled to air at the end of 2017.

Other than JLo's role as Rosie, no other names have been announced. However, the fan who called in suggested former bandmate and Broadway alum Nick Jonas for the role of Conrad Birdie.

"His name has come up," Lopez said. "We're talking about a lot of different people right now. We're not at the stage where we're actually casting. All the producers and the network — we're all talking about our dream list, and he was definitely one of the people on the list."

Who's on yours, Broadway fans? Watch the vid below, and join in on the dreamcasting!

See Also:   Watch It
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets