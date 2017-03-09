Werk! Hamilton's Ladies Donate Their Paychecks to Charity in Honor of International Women's Day

(Photo: Joan Marcus)
The revolution is indeed happening in New York — specifically at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, members of Hamilton's company donated their pay from the Wednesday evening performance to Dress for Success, an international charity that empowers and supports women heading into the workforce. Though he is currently taking time away from the stage due to an injury, Hamilton's Javier Muñoz tweeted a photo of a notice that was distributed to all audience members before the performance.
Inserts in the programs for tonight's performance#InternationalWomensDay @HamiltonMusical pic.twitter.com/G2tgYdmdj5— Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) March 9, 2017
Hamilton's charitable superstar cast currently includes Jevon McFerrin as Alexander Hamilton, Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Seth Stewart as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Taran Killam as King George.
This cast "werks" it every day. Take a peek at the Hamilton ladies' Women's Day pics!
Four days ago, we were divided about what to do for Women's Day. Everyone had passion for the cause, but each had a different approach. It was four days of research, compromise, tears, meetings over dinner breaks, and heated conversations. But after four days I'm so freaking proud to say we turned step 1: Awareness into step 2: ACTION! . Donating our checks to @DressforSuccess is one of the most exciting things I've done at Hamilton, and we aren't stopping there. We will continue to raise money that will immediately go toward helping women today. This is what comes from listening to each other with open hearts and working together to push yourselves past the hashtags and posts. We can all do it. We can all do it. We can all do it. Did we fix all the issues with women's equality? No, but we took a step. We built up women here in our city because women with opportunity are a force like no other. I love these Hamilton women, each capable of so much, each capable of so much more when we come together.