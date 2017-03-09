Werk! Hamilton's Ladies Donate Their Paychecks to Charity in Honor of International Women's Day

Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now!

The revolution is indeed happening in New York — specifically at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, members of Hamilton's company donated their pay from the Wednesday evening performance to Dress for Success, an international charity that empowers and supports women heading into the workforce. Though he is currently taking time away from the stage due to an injury, Hamilton's Javier Muñoz tweeted a photo of a notice that was distributed to all audience members before the performance.



Hamilton's charitable superstar cast currently includes Jevon McFerrin as Alexander Hamilton, Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Seth Stewart as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Taran Killam as King George.



This cast "werks" it every day. Take a peek at the Hamilton ladies' Women's Day pics!

include women in the s(=) !!! celebrating #internationalwomensday with my sisters thank you to @tidalwavetees for the dope tshirts! #hamilton #schuylersisters A post shared by Alysha Deslorieux (@alysha_des) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:46pm PST