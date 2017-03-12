 

Come From Away - Broadway

When the world stopped, their stories moved us all.

Give This a Gander! Come From Away Opens on Broadway

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 12, 2017 - 12:00AM
Give This a Gander! Come From Away Opens on Broadway
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Squigs gives Come From Away the ink treatment.

The whole gang from Broadway's newest musical, Come From Away, is celebrating their unique mark on the Great White Way! With a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away follows a group of travelers stranded on 9/11. Directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine, the show opens tonight at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The musical with recognizable Broadway stars like Jenn Colella and Chad Kimball represents the height of a dark time, on September 11, 2001, in Gander, Newfoundland, where 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

To commemorate the musical's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched the cast in a portrait that shows the camaraderie of both the cast and the roles they play.

Broadway.com wishes the cast a joyous opening night.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

