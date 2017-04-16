It's a Girl! Sutton Foster and Husband Ted Griffin Share Baby News

Congrats to the new parents!

Broadway darling Sutton Foster and her husband, Ted Griffin, have exciting news to share! Today the couple told People that they've started a family.

Emily Dale Griffin, born on March 5, was recently adopted by Foster and Griffin, and they couldn't be happier. “Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are exploding,” said Foster.

Griffin, a screenwriter, and Foster were married on October 25, 2014.

Foster is a two-time Tony winner for Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. She was most recently seen in the New Group's revival of Sweet Charity.