Miss Saigon Star Eva Noblezada Is Broadway.com's Next Video Blogger

Want to get close to the action of the iconic musical Miss Saigon? The new revival's very own Kim, Eva Noblezada, is Broadway.com’s latest video blogger! Get ready to go behind the scenes in American Dream: Backstage at Miss Saigon with Eva Noblezada beginning on March 16.



The vlog will cover Noblezada and her co-stars’ journey performing at the Broadway Theatre—home of the original production of Miss Saigon—onto the stage surprising audiences with a new look at the legendary musical. The classic show by Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Shönberg and Richard Maltby Jr., began performances March 1.



Noblezada grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina and was discovered by a casting director while performing at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (a.k.a. the Jimmy Awards) in 2013. She made her professional West End debut in Lawrence Connor-helmed Miss Saigon revival to great acclaim. The New York transfer marks her Broadway debut.



Get ready to watch this up-and-coming star show us around Miss Saigon every Thursday for the next eight weeks.