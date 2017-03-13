 

Perfectly Marvelous! Caissie Levy & Tony Yazbeck Look Gorgeous Backstage at Carnegie Hall

Photos By Andy Lefkowitz March 13, 2017 - 4:08PM
Perfectly Marvelous! Caissie Levy & Tony Yazbeck Look Gorgeous Backstage at Carnegie Hall
Tony Yazbeck & Caissie Levy
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Levy and Yazbeck brought Kander & Ebb's showtunes to life with a full 78-piece orchestra.

Broadway mainstays Caissie Levy and Tony Yazbeck offered a night of jazz on March 10 at Carnegie Hall. The pair teamed up with the New York Pops to sing the music of legendary composers John Kander and Fred Ebb. The concert featured highlights from the songwriters' five-decade partnership, including tunes from Cabaret, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Scottsboro Boys and Chicago (Yazbeck rejoins the hit revival on March 14). Guest artists Levy and Yazbeck brought these legendary showtunes to life with a full 78-piece orchestra. Before stepping out before the audience at the iconic Carnegie Hall, Broadway.com went backstage for an exclusive photo op with the Broadway pair who were filled to the brim with razzle dazzle and the utmost class.


Tony Yazbeck practices dance moves backstage at Carnegie Hall


Yazbeck & Levy with New York Pops conductor Steven Reineke

 

See Also:   Hot Shot
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets