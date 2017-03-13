Perfectly Marvelous! Caissie Levy & Tony Yazbeck Look Gorgeous Backstage at Carnegie Hall

Broadway mainstays Caissie Levy and Tony Yazbeck offered a night of jazz on March 10 at Carnegie Hall. The pair teamed up with the New York Pops to sing the music of legendary composers John Kander and Fred Ebb. The concert featured highlights from the songwriters' five-decade partnership, including tunes from Cabaret, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Scottsboro Boys and Chicago (Yazbeck rejoins the hit revival on March 14). Guest artists Levy and Yazbeck brought these legendary showtunes to life with a full 78-piece orchestra. Before stepping out before the audience at the iconic Carnegie Hall, Broadway.com went backstage for an exclusive photo op with the Broadway pair who were filled to the brim with razzle dazzle and the utmost class.





Tony Yazbeck practices dance moves backstage at Carnegie Hall





Yazbeck & Levy with New York Pops conductor Steven Reineke