Tituss Burgess Gets a Sasquatch Massage in a Video That's Making Our Snow Day

We know and love Tituss Burgess from Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and his high-belting stints in Broadway's Little Mermaid and Jersey Boys.



Just when we thought we didn't need another reason to embrace the one-of-a-kind Emmy nominee, Funny or Die has just presented a music video called "Coolin' Down With Sasquatch."



Direct from a steamy sauna, Burgess lends his smooth voice to lessons about eating protein-packed jerky to guide muscle recovery after a workout. We can't imagine a better way to spend a snow day than experiencing this magic on repeat.



