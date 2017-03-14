 

Tituss Burgess Gets a Sasquatch Massage in a Video That's Making Our Snow Day

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 14, 2017 - 12:06PM
Tituss Burgess
Burgess lends his smooth voice to lessons about eating protein-packed jerky to guide muscle recovery after a workout.

We know and love Tituss Burgess from Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and his high-belting stints in Broadway's Little Mermaid and Jersey Boys.

Just when we thought we didn't need another reason to embrace the one-of-a-kind Emmy nominee, Funny or Die has just presented a music video called "Coolin' Down With Sasquatch."

Direct from a steamy sauna, Burgess lends his smooth voice to lessons about eating protein-packed jerky to guide muscle recovery after a workout. We can't imagine a better way to spend a snow day than experiencing this magic on repeat.

