Joshua Harmon's Significant Other Sets Final Performance Date on Broadway

Significant Other, Joshua Harmon's new play about the struggles of remaining single as your friends marry off, will play its final performance on July 2. Significant Other began previews on February 14 and officially opened on March 2 at the Booth Theatre.



The Broadway run of Harmon's play follows a 2015 off-Broadway engagement at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre. The Broadway cast, led by Gideon Glick and Lindsay Mendez, also includes Rebecca Naomi Jones, Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg and Luke Smith.



Significant Other, directed by Trip Cullman, follows Jordan Berman (Glick), who combats single life with nights joined by his trio of girlfriends. But as those friends become coupled off, he learns that guiding and supporting loved ones through their relationships is just as hard as the exhausting quest for Mr. Right.



Harmon's play Bad Jews also debuted with Roundabout and has been a hit at regional theaters across the U.S.