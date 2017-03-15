 

New Alan Ayckbourn Play The Divide Heads to the Old Vic

News By Broadway.com Staff March 15, 2017 - 9:36AM
London's Old Vic Theatre
(Photo: oldvictheatre.com)
'The Divide' will be presented in two parts.

The Divide, a new play by Alan Ayckbourn, will open at the Old Vic this fall following its premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival. Dates for the Old Vic run are to be announced.

Described as a tale for our own turbulent times that unflinchingly explores a dystopian society of repression, insurrection and forbidden love, The Divide is directed by Old Vic associate director Annabel Bolton. It will be presented in two parts.

The Divide will play at the King’s Theatre as part of the Edinburgh International Festival over a two-week run, August 8-20, before opening at the Old Vic. 

The production will feature music by Christopher Nightingale, design by Laura Hopkins, lighting by David Plater, sound by Bobby Aitken and video by Ash J. Woodward.

The Old Vic has a long history with the International Festival, having performed at the with them in 1947 and many times in the following decade.

Further details will be announced soon.

Ayckbourn discusses The Divide below.

Email Corrections to this article
