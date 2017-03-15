Get Swept Away with Lea Michele Singing the New Tune 'Love Is Alive' on The Late Late Show

Scream Queens star Lea Michele was the musical guest on last night's The Late Late Show with James Corden. The veteran of Broadway's original Spring Awakening sang the sweet, sad new tune "Love Is Alive" for TV audiences.



In an interview with People, Michele described the meaning of the new song. "I wanted a song on the album that represented where I am personally in my life right now, and this song is exactly that," said Michele.



In addition to her Scream Queens gig, Michele played a long run on TV's Glee and was seen on Broadway in Les Misérables and Fiddler on the Roof. "Love Is Alive," a single from Michele's second studio album, Places, will be released on April 28. Michele launched a preorder today for the 11-track album.



