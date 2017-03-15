Odds & Ends: Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to Receive Public Memorial, Ivan Reitman's Musical Summer of Love Finds Its Star & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Will Be Honored with Public Memorial

Fans will have a chance to pay their respects to the iconic late mother-daughter pair Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at a public memorial on March 25 at Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood, according to TMZ. In addition to Reynolds' work in Hollywood, she appeared on Broadway with Fisher in Irene. Reynolds also led Broadway's Woman of the Year and Fisher starred in the stage adaptation of her hit memoir Wishful Drinking. The two stars passed away a day apart in December 2016. The March 25 memorial will take place inside Forest Lawn's 1,200 seat theater.



Ivan Reitman's Musical Summer of Love Will Star Shawn Mendes

Film producer and director Ivan Reitman, known for his comedy projects, has found a leading man for his movie musical Summer of Love, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is set to make his film acting debut in the bigwig producer’s first musical. Eighteen-year-old Mendes kicked off his brush with fame as a Vine star but has since gone mainstream with the hits "Stitches" and "Treat You Better."



Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York to Present S. Epatha Merkerson: The Musical!

The April 3 spring gala of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York will highlight the work of versatile actress S. Epatha Merkerson. Perhaps best known for more than a decade of work as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren on TV’s Law & Order, Merkerson has an extensive stage resume, including Tony-nominated turns in the 1990 Broadway premiere of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson and the 2008 Broadway revival of William Inge’s Come Back, Little Sheba. Merkerson currently plays hospital administrator Sharon Goodwin on the NBC series Chicago Med. The April 3 gala evening will include an A.R.T.-created original mini-show called S. Epatha Merkerson: The Musical! We're keeping fingers crossed for a Broadway transfer.



Cynthia Erivo Sings From Ragtime at Broadway Backwards

British actress Cynthia Erivo, who took Broadway by storm when she starred as Celie in the Color Purple revival, made theater nerds' dreams come true on Monday when she lent her voice to a Ragtime anthem. Erivo's take on "Make Them Hear You" — a song first performed on Broadway by Brian Stokes Mitchell — can only be described as inspirational.



