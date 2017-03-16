The Office Favorites Steve Carell and Amy Ryan to Co-Star in New Film

Steve Carell and Broadway vet Amy Ryan, who played sweethearts on TV’s The Office, have booked a film gig together, according to Deadline.



Ryan is set to star alongside Carell in the drama Beautiful Boy, based on David Sheff’s 2008 memoir about his son’s meth addiction and the impact on their family. Carell will play Sheff, with Ryan as his ex-wife, Vicki.



Felix van Groeningen (The Broken Circle Breakdown) will direct Beautiful Boy. He adapted the screenplay with Lion scribe Luke Davies. Amazon Studios and Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment produce.



Carell was seen off-Broadway in Wendy MacLeod's Sin in 1995. Ryan is a two-time Tony Award nominee for Uncle Vanya and A Streetcar Named Desire. She appeared off-Broadway earlier this season in Mike Bartlett's Love, Love, Love.