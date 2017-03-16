Jessie Mueller, Javier Munoz & More to Perform for Rosie’s Theater Kids

Broadway stars Jessie Mueller (Waitress), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) and Adrienne Warren (Shuffle Along) will join 60 students from the dance and music school Rosie’s Theater Kids onstage at the school’s annual spring benefit evening, “Passing It On: An Evening of Mentorship.” The event will take place April 23 at 7:00pm at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in NYC. Students will also perform in pieces choreographed and directed by Chase Brock (Spider-Man), Camille A. Brown (Cabin in the Sky) and Tony winner B.D. Wong (M. Butterfly).



“Passing It On: An Evening of Mentorship” is directed by Lisa Danser, with music supervision by Steven Jamail, and commentary written by mentor Tim Federle (Tuck Everlasting). Founded in 2003 by Rosie O’Donnell and Lori Klinger, Rosie’s Theater Kids is a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of underserved students through the arts with both in-school and afterschool programming. To date, Rosie’s Theater Kids has impacted 65,000 NYC school students, many of whom have never had the opportunity to see a Broadway show.