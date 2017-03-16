 

Jessie Mueller, Javier Munoz & More to Perform for Rosie’s Theater Kids

News By Broadway.com Staff March 16, 2017 - 11:14AM
Jessie Mueller, Javier Munoz & More to Perform for Rosie’s Theater Kids
Jessie Mueller & Javier Muñoz
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
'Shuffle Along' Tony nominee Adrienne Warren will also perform.

Broadway stars Jessie Mueller (Waitress), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) and Adrienne Warren (Shuffle Along) will join 60 students from the dance and music school Rosie’s Theater Kids onstage at the school’s annual spring benefit evening, “Passing It On: An Evening of Mentorship.” The event will take place April 23 at 7:00pm at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in NYC. Students will also perform in pieces choreographed and directed by Chase Brock (Spider-Man), Camille A. Brown (Cabin in the Sky) and Tony winner B.D. Wong (M. Butterfly).

“Passing It On: An Evening of Mentorship” is directed by Lisa Danser, with music supervision by Steven Jamail, and commentary written by mentor Tim Federle (Tuck Everlasting). Founded in 2003 by Rosie O’Donnell and Lori Klinger, Rosie’s Theater Kids is a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of underserved students through the arts with both in-school and afterschool programming. To date, Rosie’s Theater Kids has impacted 65,000 NYC school students, many of whom have never had the opportunity to see a Broadway show.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets