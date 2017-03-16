John Kander & Greg Pierce's Kid Victory to Release Cast Album

Kid Victory, the new musical by John Kander and Greg Pierce playing off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre, will release an original cast album on Broadway Records. The cast will record the album on March 20 with plans for a September release.



Directed by Liesl Tommy and featuring a book and lyrics by Pierce, music by Kander and a story by Kander and Pierce, Kid Victory opened on February 22 at the Vineyard Theatre, where it is scheduled to play through March 19.



Kid Victory features Ann Arvia, Joel Blum, Laura Darrell, Jeffry Denman, Brandon Flynn, Dee Roscioli, Tony winner Karen Ziemba, Blake Zolfo and David Garrison (who replaced Daniel Jenkins for the musical's final week).



The musical centers on 17-year-old Luke, who returns to his small Kansas town after a wrenching one-year absence. As his friendship grows with the town misfit, Emily, his parents realize that in order to truly find their son, they must confront some unnerving truths about his disappearance.