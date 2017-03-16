Canada's in the House! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Broadway's Come From Away

Oh, Canada! Justin Trudeau was among Come From Away's audience members at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 15. The Canadian Prime Minister had previously announced that he would be catching the folksy musical about the kind community of Gander, Newfoundland, who took in many strangers when 38 planes had to land in light of the 9/11 attacks. In addition, first daughter Ivanka Trump was also in the star-studded audience at the performance. Prime Minister Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, caught up with the Broadway company after the performance. Take a gander (sorry, couldn't resist) at the pics!





