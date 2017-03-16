 

Come From Away - Broadway

When the world stopped, their stories moved us all.

Canada's in the House! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Broadway's Come From Away

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan March 16, 2017 - 12:44PM
Canada's in the House! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Broadway's Come From Away
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau & the Broadway company of 'Come From Away'
(Photo: Twitter.com/JustinTrudeau)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'Come From Away' is playing at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Oh, Canada! Justin Trudeau was among Come From Away's audience members at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 15. The Canadian Prime Minister had previously announced that he would be catching the folksy musical about the kind community of Gander, Newfoundland, who took in many strangers when 38 planes had to land in light of the 9/11 attacks. In addition, first daughter Ivanka Trump was also in the star-studded audience at the performance. Prime Minister Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, caught up with the Broadway company after the performance. Take a gander (sorry, couldn't resist) at the pics!


See Also:   Hot Shot  |  Come From Away
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets