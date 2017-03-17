If I Forget Star Kate Walsh Is Taking Your Questions: Ask Away About Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice & More!

(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Kate Walsh, who is famous for her memorable character Addison Montgomery on both Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, is now starring off-Broadway in Steven Levenson's If I Forget. The play examines a family in crisis. Walsh plays Holly Fischer, who is dealing with family complications on many levels: as a sister, mother, daughter and wife. Walsh is also starring in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which premieres on March 31. Have a question for Walsh about McDreamy, McSteamy, Audra, Taye or the new play by Dear Evan Hansen scribe Levenson? Ask away!