If I Forget Star Kate Walsh Is Taking Your Questions: Ask Away About Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice & More!

Interviews By Broadway.com Staff March 17, 2017 - 3:07PM
Kate Walsh in 'If I Forget'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Ask Kate Walsh anything!

Kate Walsh, who is famous for her memorable character Addison Montgomery on both Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, is now starring off-Broadway in Steven Levenson's If I Forget. The play examines a family in crisis. Walsh plays Holly Fischer, who is dealing with family complications on many levels: as a sister, mother, daughter and wife. Walsh is also starring in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which premieres on March 31. Have a question for Walsh about McDreamy, McSteamy, Audra, Taye or the new play by Dear Evan Hansen scribe Levenson? Ask away!

