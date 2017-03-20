It's a Boy! Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher Welcome a New Addition

We have another Broadway baby to cheer for! Tony nominee Megan Hilty and her sweet hubby Brian Gallagher welcomed a baby boy on March 13, according to People. Ronan Laine Gallagher was born in L.A. at 3:30pm.



“We are overjoyed with the new addition to our little family,” Hilty told People.



Hilty and Gallagher also have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter named Viola Philomena.



Hilty was a Tony nominee last season for Noises Off and was also a long-running Glinda in Wicked. She also starred in TV’s Smash.



The married pair shared a cute-as-heck photo back in September sharing the news of the impending baby.



Many congrats to this darling couple!