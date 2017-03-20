 

It's a Boy! Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher Welcome a New Addition

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 20, 2017
Brian Gallagher and Megan Hilty
(Photo: Emilio Madrid Kuser)
Ronan Laine Gallagher was born in L.A. on March 13 at 3:30pm.

We have another Broadway baby to cheer for! Tony nominee Megan Hilty and her sweet hubby Brian Gallagher welcomed a baby boy on March 13, according to People. Ronan Laine Gallagher was born in L.A. at 3:30pm.

“We are overjoyed with the new addition to our little family,” Hilty told People.

Hilty and Gallagher also have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter named Viola Philomena.

Hilty was a Tony nominee last season for Noises Off and was also a long-running Glinda in Wicked. She also starred in TV’s Smash.

The married pair shared a cute-as-heck photo back in September sharing the news of the impending baby.

Many congrats to this darling couple!

