Odds & Ends: Christopher Jackson to Sing at Carnegie Hall, Naked Gun Creator Writes New Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.



Christopher Jackson to Sing with Jessie Mueller & More at Carnegie Hall

Christopher Jackson has joined a lineup of fellow Broadway vets including Jessie Mueller, Will Chase and Adrienne Warren for a concert with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Music director Steven Reineke leads the evening, featuring the full 78-piece New York Pops orchestra, on April 21 at 8pm.



Broadway’s Nick Cordero & Amanda Kloots Are Engaged!

Who doesn’t love a Broadway engagement? Tony nominee Nick Cordero, currently appearing in A Bronx Tale, popped the question to longtime love Amanda Kloots—and on National Proposal Day, no less! The two met while performing in the musical that put Cordero on the map: Bullets Over Broadway. Much happiness to the adorable couple.

Broadway Loves Kelly Clarkson to Feature Krysta Rodriguez & Lesli Margherita

The ​Broadway Loves​ series, brainchild of producer and musical director ​Benjamin Rauhala​, will return to ​Feinstein's/54 Below​ with Broadway Sings Kelly Clarkson on April 3 at 7pm and 9:30pm. More than a dozen Broadway voices will celebrate original American Idol winner Clarkson. ​Krysta Rodriguez, Lesli Margherita and Jennifer Damiano don’t need to wait a lifetime for “A Moment Like This,” as they’re already on the starry docket to perform.



Airplane and Naked Gun Creator Gives Us Intermission! The Musical!

Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre will launch into a new season with its 19th world premiere. The curiously titled Intermission! The Musical! will play the theater February 9-March 4, 2018. With a book by Jerry Zucker, known for his films Airplaine and Naked Gun, and a score by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, whose musical comedy First Date played Broadway, you better bet we’ll stay for the second act.