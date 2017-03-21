Bravo, Raoul! See Photos from Rodney Ingram's First Curtain Call in The Phantom of the Opera

Rodney Ingram was all smiles for his first bow in The Phantom of the Opera on March 20. Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit musical welcomed the Aladdin alum as Raoul. Ingram took the stage after the final curtain with co-stars James Barbour and Ali Ewoldt. Broadway.com was on hand to snap a few hot shots of the Great White Way's latest dreamy Raoul. Take a look at the enchanting pics, and then be sure to see this long-running tuner at the Majestic Theatre!





