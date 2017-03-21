Jake Gyllenhaal Samples Sunday in the Park Score for Jimmy Fallon

Sunday in the Park with George is back on Broadway, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal making his Broadway-musical debut as George. The Oscar nominee, who has taken on several New York theater projects over the past several years, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about his Broadway return. What audiences didn’t expect was the extra treat of hearing Gyllenhaal offer a small sample of the score written by Stephen Sondheim. “He’s a genius,” Gyllenhaal said describing Sondheim. “If you could actually act into song, that’s what it would feel like.” Watch this video of the talented, charming Gyllenhaal and see what you feel like.