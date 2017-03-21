 

Sunday in the Park With George - Broadway

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the Broadway revival of this Pulitzer-winning musical.

Jake Gyllenhaal Samples Sunday in the Park Score for Jimmy Fallon

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 21, 2017 - 12:43PM
Jake Gyllenhaal Samples Sunday in the Park Score for Jimmy Fallon
Jake Gyllenhaal & Jimmy Fallon
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
What audiences didn’t expect was the extra treat of hearing Gyllenhaal sample Sondheim's score.

Sunday in the Park with George is back on Broadway, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal making his Broadway-musical debut as George. The Oscar nominee, who has taken on several New York theater projects over the past several years, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about his Broadway return. What audiences didn’t expect was the extra treat of hearing Gyllenhaal offer a small sample of the score written by Stephen Sondheim. “He’s a genius,” Gyllenhaal said describing Sondheim. “If you could actually act into song, that’s what it would feel like.” Watch this video of the talented, charming Gyllenhaal and see what you feel like.

See Also:   Watch It  |  Sunday in the Park With George
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets