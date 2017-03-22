 

The Kite Runner to Transfer to London’s Playhouse Theatre

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 22, 2017 - 11:14AM
Ben Turner in 'The Kite Runner' at Wyndham’s Theatre in London
(Photo: Robert Workman)
'The Kite Runner' is based on Khaled Hosseini’s bestselling novel.

Following a hit run at Wyndham’s Theatre, The Kite Runner, Matthew Spangler’s adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s bestselling novel, will move to the Playhouse Theatre for a limited run from June 8-July 29. Giles Croft repeats his duties as director with casting to be announced. The Kite Runner played its initial run at Wyndam’s from December 21, 2016 through March 11, 2017.

A haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents, The Kite Runner follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan or Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

The Kite Runner was originally produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse.

