See Photos of Waitress-Bound Stars Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson & Chris Diamantopoulos

Order up! Waitress will welcome a super talented trio of performers on March 31. Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson and Chris Diamantopoulos are set to take the stage as Jenna, Earl and Dr. Pomatter, respectively. Original star Jessie Mueller exits the show on March 26. As previously announced, both William Popp and Drew Gehling are scheduled to take their final bows on March 30. To be sure, we'll miss these members of the Waitress family; however, we cannot wait to welcome Swenson, Bareilles and Diamantopoulos to the mix. Bareilles, who nabbed both Tony and Grammy nominations for penning Waitress' score, will make her Great White Way stage debut in the lead role. Broadway.com was on the scene on March 23 to catch up with the Brooks Atkinson-bound stars; producer Barry Weissler was also on-hand to pose for a group shot (below). Take a look at the pics, and gear up for the delicious performances these three are sure to be serving up!





