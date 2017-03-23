 

Waitress - Broadway

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.

See Photos of Waitress-Bound Stars Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson & Chris Diamantopoulos

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan March 23, 2017 - 12:15PM
See Photos of Waitress-Bound Stars Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson & Chris Diamantopoulos
Will Swenson, Sara Bareilles & Chris Diamantopoulos
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
The three stars begin performances on March 31.

Order up! Waitress will welcome a super talented trio of performers on March 31. Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson and Chris Diamantopoulos are set to take the stage as Jenna, Earl and Dr. Pomatter, respectively. Original star Jessie Mueller exits the show on March 26. As previously announced, both William Popp and Drew Gehling are scheduled to take their final bows on March 30. To be sure, we'll miss these members of the Waitress family; however, we cannot wait to welcome Swenson, Bareilles and Diamantopoulos to the mix. Bareilles, who nabbed both Tony and Grammy nominations for penning Waitress' score, will make her Great White Way stage debut in the lead role. Broadway.com was on the scene on March 23 to catch up with the Brooks Atkinson-bound stars; producer Barry Weissler was also on-hand to pose for a group shot (below). Take a look at the pics, and gear up for the delicious performances these three are sure to be serving up! 


See Also:   Hot Shot  |  Waitress
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets