 

Sweat - Broadway

Lynn Nottage Makes Her Broadway Debut as Timely Play Sweat Opens

March 26, 2017
Lynn Nottage Makes Her Broadway Debut as Timely Play Sweat Opens
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Following acclaimed runs at DC’s Arena Stage and off-Broadway’s Public Theater, the new play Sweat, by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, has reached its Broadway opening night at Studio 54. Kate Whoriskey directs the work, which began previews on March 4.

Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat. The Broadway company features Johanna Day, Carlo Alban, James Colby, Khris Davis, John Earl Jelks, Will Pullen, Alison Wright, Lance Coadie Williams and Michelle Wilson.

To commemorate the revival's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched the cast in a portrait that shows off a hard-working ensemble coming together to deliver a timely piece of theater.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

