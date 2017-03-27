 

Sweat - Broadway

Lynn Nottage's Sweat, Starring Alison Wright, Johanna Day & Michelle Wilson, Opens on Broadway

Photos By Broadway.com Staff March 27, 2017 - 2:15PM
Lynn Nottage's Sweat, Starring Alison Wright, Johanna Day & Michelle Wilson, Opens on Broadway
Alison Wright, Johanna Day & Michelle Wilson
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's latest play Sweat opened at Studio 54 on March 26. Take a look at the theater legends who attended the opening night performance!

