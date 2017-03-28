 

The Phantom of the Opera - Broadway

This haunting love story is Broadway's longest-running show!

Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Rodney Ingram of The Phantom of the Opera

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 28, 2017 - 5:50PM
Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Rodney Ingram of The Phantom of the Opera

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Rodney Ingram stops by Broadway.com HQ to chat about The Phantom of the Opera and more with Beth Stevens.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   #LiveatFive  |  The Phantom of the Opera
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets