 

Mazel Tov! Santino Fontana, Sheldon Harnick & More Celebrate Alexandra Silber's Book After Anatevka in Song

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan March 29, 2017 - 12:20PM
Alexandra Silber
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
'After Anatevka' will be available on July 4.

She's starring in Murder on the Orient Express, she's got a cat named Tatiana Angela Lansbury Romanov, and she has a book coming out on July 4! Alexandra Silber is killing it, and on March 28, a number of Broadway's brightest gathered together to hear readings from her forthcoming novel, After Anatevka, and perform songs inspired by the text. Fiddler on the Roof's Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick (pictured below) kicked off the evening with a few kind words about the story, which follows Hodel as she searches for her fiancé following the events of the Fiddler. Tony nominee Santino Fontana and his wife Jessica, Tony nominee Ron Raines, Ellie Fishman, Ryan Silverman and Tony winner John Cullum (pictured below) performed songs, which were contributed by a number of songwriters. Take a look at these exclusive hot shots from the evening at Symphony Space, and be sure to get your hands on Silber's novel on July 4.




