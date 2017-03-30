 

Significant Other - Broadway

Joshua Harmon's acclaimed new play arrives on Broadway.

Barbara Barrie on Skipping the Beach to Perform in Significant Other, Playing 'The Greatest Part Ever Written' & More

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 30, 2017 - 1:18PM
Significant Other's Barbara Barrie talks the roles she nailed, was wrong for and the one that still has fans poking their heads out of their car windows to say "hello."

