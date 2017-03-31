Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Which Songwriters Would You Like to See Star in Their Own Broadway Musicals?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Waitress composer Sara Bareilles steps into her show as Jenna at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre this week, and fans have been hyped up to see the Grammy and Tony nominee don the apron. With Bareilles moving from behind the piano into the spotlight, we want to know which other songwriters (of a current Broadway musical) you would want to see perform in their own creation. Lin-Manuel Miranda has done it twice, earning Tony noms for his performances in both In the Heights and Hamilton. The Great Comet's Dave Malloy played Pierre in the original Ars Nova presentation in 2012 and again in 2013; he'll also play select performances this spring. Now Bareilles has joined the ranks! So, whom do you want to see take the stage? Broadway.com Content Producer Matt Rodin got this challenge started with his top 10. Your turn to choose!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!