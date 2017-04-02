New Broadway Comedy The Play That Goes Wrong Aims to Go Right on Opening Night

The Olivier-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong officially opens on Broadway tonight. Written by Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shielf, who also star in the play, Mark Bell directs the work, which began previews at the Lyceum Theatre on March 9.



This farce introduces audiences to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, a performance troupe attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, it doesn’t go so well, and the accident-prone thespians fight against all odds to make it through the performance to final bows. The play marks the Broadway debut for the entire original West End cast, including Lewis, Sayer, Shields, Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit.



To commemorate the comedy's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched the cast in a portrait that shows off the delicious mayhem going down in Broadway’s newest comedy.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.