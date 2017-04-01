Another Op'Nin', Another Show! Broadway.com's Save the Date Picks for April Have Arrived

Forget April showers—Broadway is in bloom! The official Tony eligibility cut-off date is April 27, which means there are a whole bunch of productions bowing on the Great White Way this month. Plus, stage faves are making the rounds off-Broadway and on the big screen! Check out the Broadway.com staff’s top picks for the month of April below!
April 2 - The Play That Goes Wrong Opens
The uproarious Olivier winner The Play That Goes Wrong was created by Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, who also star in the production. Playing at the Lyceum Theatre, the comedy focuses on a performance troupe attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. Of course, it doesn't go so well.
Contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber
“The Play That Goes Wrong is British comedy at its best. Star Wars director J.J. Abrams is on board as a producer, although that probably won't help the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s newest production go right.”
April 7 - Speech & Debate Hits Theaters
Tony winner Stephen Karam’s off-Broadway play Speech & Debate heads to the big screen with quite a roster of Great White Way faves, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Darren Criss and Skylar Astin. The film stars Sarah Steele, who reprises her role from the stage play, and Deaf West Spring Awakening standout Austin P. McKenzie.
Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip
“For any person who was a part of competitive speech in high school then this movie is for you. It had me laughing, crying and painfully reliving bad rounds of dramatic interpretation.”
April 11 - Norm & Carolee in Sweeney
Two of Broadway’s best will be serving up the worst pies in London! Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello offer their legendary vocals to the iconic roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett in the Barrow Street Theatre’s deliciously immersive production of the Stephen Sondheim tuner.
Site Producer Joanne Villani
“I simply love Norm Lewis' voice and cannot wait to hear him sing Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd score! Toss in Carolee Carmello as Mrs. Lovett, and who can resist?”
April 23 - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Opens
After his emotional performance in Falsettos, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle switches gears and returns to the stage this season to play Willy Wonka. With direction from Jack O’Brien and a cast that includes Jackie Hoffman, Emily Padgett and more, this ticket is a golden one indeed.
National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert
“I read Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory a dozen times as a kid and was hypnotized by its whimsical but shrewdly clever story every time. I can't wait to meet Christian Borle's Willy Wonka.”
April 25 - Six Degrees of Separation Opens
Tony winner John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation makes its first Broadway return with Allison Janney and John Benjamin Hickey playing Ouisa and Flan Kittredge, respectively. The wealthy New York couple takes in a young man Paul (played by Corey Hawkins) who cons them into believing his web of lies.
Managing Editor Beth Stephens
“It's definitely perfect timing for a play about complicated relationships with truth, race and class. I've read John Guare's seamless masterpiece and seen the movie, and now I can't wait to see Six Degrees of Separation live.”
April 26 - Bandstand Opens
Since its Paper Mill Playhouse premiere, fans have been eager to journey to the smokey, swingin’ clubs of the 1940s with Laura Osnes and Corey Cott. The musical about a young war widow and a jazz band frontman is directed by Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler and playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek
"This completely original new musical, which marks choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler's directorial debut, has it all: a sexy, terrific cast, a gorgeous score and a story that’ll stay with you long after the leave the theater."
Other events to mark on your calendar this month:
April 3 - Amélie opens
April 4 - The Lightning Thief opens
April 5 - Present Laughter opens
April 6 - War Paint opens
April 10 - David Yazbeck and The Band's Visit band at 54 Below
April 13 - Oslo opens
April 14 - Brian d'Arcy James steps into Hamilton
April 17 - Groundhog Day opens
April 18 - Indecent opens
April 19 - The Little Foxes opens
April 20 - Hello, Dolly! opens
April 22 - The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks airs on HBO
April 24 - Anastasia opens
April 27 - A Doll's House, Part 2 opens
April 30 - Last chance to catch Joan of Arc: Into the Fire