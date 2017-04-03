Billy Elliot Tony Winner Lee Hall’s Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour Announces West End Cast

Casting is set for the West End transfer of Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, adapted by Lee Hall from Alan Warner’s novel The Sopranos. As previously announced, previews begin May 9 with an opening set for May 15 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.



Directed by Vicky Featherstone, the Olivier Award-nominated Best New Comedy will feature Isis Hainsworth as Orla, who joins original National Theatre cast members Caroline Deyga (Chell), Karen Fishwick (Kay), Kirsty MacLaren (Manda), Frances Mayli McCann (Kylah) and Dawn Sievewright (Fionnula).



From Tony-winning Billy Elliot book writer Lee Hall comes the story of six Catholic school girls from Oban, let loose in Edinburgh for the day. Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour is adapted from Alan Warner’s novel about six young friends on the cusp of change. Featuring, among others, the songs of ELO, Our Ladies is described as a glorious anthem to friendship, youth and growing up disgracefully.