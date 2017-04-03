 

Billy Elliot Tony Winner Lee Hall’s Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour Announces West End Cast

News By Andy Lefkowitz April 3, 2017 - 10:09AM
Billy Elliot Tony Winner Lee Hall’s Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour Announces West End Cast
A scene from 'Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour'
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)
'Our Ladies' features the songs of ELO.

Casting is set for the West End transfer of Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, adapted by Lee Hall from Alan Warner’s novel The Sopranos. As previously announced, previews begin May 9 with an opening set for May 15 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Directed by Vicky Featherstone, the Olivier Award-nominated Best New Comedy will feature Isis Hainsworth as Orla, who joins original National Theatre cast members Caroline Deyga (Chell), Karen Fishwick (Kay), Kirsty MacLaren (Manda), Frances Mayli McCann (Kylah) and Dawn Sievewright (Fionnula).

From Tony-winning Billy Elliot book writer Lee Hall comes the story of six Catholic school girls from Oban, let loose in Edinburgh for the day. Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour is adapted from Alan Warner’s novel about six young friends on the cusp of change. Featuring, among others, the songs of ELO, Our Ladies is described as a glorious anthem to friendship, youth and growing up disgracefully.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets