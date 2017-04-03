 

Present Laughter - Broadway

Here's a First Look at Kevin Kline, Cobie Smulders & More in Broadway's Present Laughter

Photos By Broadway.com Staff April 3, 2017 - 12:50PM
Here's a First Look at Kevin Kline, Cobie Smulders & More in Broadway's Present Laughter
Kevin Kline & Cobie Smulders in 'Present Laughter'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Kevin Kline is simply divine in Noël Coward's classic comedy Present Laughter. Take a look at the production shots, and then go see the cast bringing their A-game to the St. James Theatre!

View Photo Gallery...
See Also:   First Look  |  Present Laughter
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets