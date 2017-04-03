Here's a First Look at Kevin Kline, Cobie Smulders & More in Broadway's Present Laughter

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Kevin Kline is simply divine in Noël Coward's classic comedy Present Laughter. Take a look at the production shots, and then go see the cast bringing their A-game to the St. James Theatre!View Photo Gallery...
Present Laughter - Broadway
Kevin Kline is simply divine in Noël Coward's classic comedy Present Laughter. Take a look at the production shots, and then go see the cast bringing their A-game to the St. James Theatre!View Photo Gallery...
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 8: Snorkeling for Jesus
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 8: Snorkeling for Jesus