Signature Theatre Company Tips Hat to Edward Albee with Revivals in 2017-2018 Season

Plays by Pulitzer Prize winners—including a special production of works by the late Edward Albee—and a New York premiere will fill out the 2017-18 season at off-Broadway’s Signature Theatre Company. All productions will take place at the Pershing Square Signature Center.



Signature will present Pulitzer winner Stephen Adly Guirgis’ plays Jesus Hopped the “A” Train, October 3-November 12, 2017, under the direction of Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Our Lady of 121st Street, May 1-June 10, 2018, directed by Anne Kauffman. A new play by Guirgis, to be announced, will be presented during the 2018-19 season.



Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks’ The Red Letter Plays will be mounted simultaneously in separate theaters at the Pershing Square Signature Center. F**king A, August 22-October 1, 2017, will be directed by Jo Bonney and In the Blood, August 29-October 8, 2017, will be helmed by Sarah Benson.



Signature’s Legacy Program, a homecoming for past Signature playwrights-in-residence, will feature Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story from January 30-March 11, 2018, directed by Lila Neugebauer. With this production, Signature celebrates Legacy Playwright Edward Albee, who passed away in 2016.



Capping the season will be the New York premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue, April 24-June 3, 2018, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson.



Artistic Director Paige Evans says, “I’m thrilled that we’ll be producing these four outstanding writers in our 2017-18 season, the first I’ve programmed at Signature. Edward, Stephen, Dominique and Suzan-Lori have such distinct voices and styles, but they all write with wit, grit and remarkable insight. I can’t wait for Signature’s audiences to enter into these worlds.”



Signature’s current 2016-17 Season continues with The Antipodes by Annie Baker, directed by Neugebauer, beginning performances on April 4, and Venus by Parks, directed by Lear deBessonet, beginning performances on April 25.