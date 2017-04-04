 

Amelie - Broadway

A captivating new musical, based on the French film of the same name.

See the Pics from Opening Night of Broadway's Whimsical Amelie, Starring Phillipa Soo

Photos By Broadway.com Staff April 4, 2017 - 11:41AM
See the Pics from Opening Night of Broadway's Whimsical Amelie, Starring Phillipa Soo
Adam Chanler-Berat & Phillipa Soo
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Amélie, starring Phillipa Soo, officially opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 3. Take a look at the evening's glam guests!

View Photo Gallery...
See Also:   Photo Op  |  Amelie
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets