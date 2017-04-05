Here We Go Again! Mamma Mia! Tour Stars to Join London Production

The West End production of Mamma Mia has announced new casting. Fresh from playing Donna Sheridan in the first-ever U.K. tour of the hit musical Sara Poyzer will play the role at London's Novello Theatre beginning June 12, along with fellow touring Dynamos, Kate Graham as Tanya and Jacqueline Braun as Rosie.



Also on June 12, Georgina Castle will move from the ensemble to the role of Sophie Sheridan. She will be joined by Christopher Jordan-Marshall, making his West End debut as Sky. Additional new cast members will include Bobbie Little as Ali, Harriet Bunton as Lisa, Damian Buhagiar as Pepper and Nye Rees as Eddie, with Caroline Deverill playing the role of Donna Sheridan at certain performances. They will be joining Richard Trinder, who plays Sam, Alasdair Harvey who plays Harry and Dugald Bruce-Lockhart who plays Bill.



With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.



Mamma Mia! concluded an almost-14-year Broadway run on September 12, 2015.