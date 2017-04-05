 

Dear Evan Hansen - Broadway

The New York premiere of Pasek and Paul's new musical.

Dear Evan Hansen's Rachel Bay Jones on Her Millennial Co-Stars, Why 'Messy's OK' & More

Videos By Broadway.com Staff April 5, 2017 - 2:51PM
Dear Evan Hansen's Rachel Bay Jones on Her Millennial Co-Stars, Why 'Messy's OK' & More

Dear Evan Hansen's Rachel Bay Jones discusses going from being a shy in the audition room to scene-stealing on the Great White Way.

