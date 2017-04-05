 

The Broadway.com Show: Sara Bareilles Is Piping Hot in Waitress, Stars Set for 1984, Bette Midler's on Top & More

Videos By Broadway.com Staff April 5, 2017 - 4:31PM
The Broadway.com Show: Sara Bareilles Is Piping Hot in Waitress, Stars Set for 1984, Bette Midler's on Top & More

This week, we discuss Sara Bareilles' Broadway debut, Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde and Reed Birney headlining 1984, Bette Midler's first win of the season, news about Jennifer Lopez in Bye Bye Birdie Live! and more.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   The Broadway.com Show
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets