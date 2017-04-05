 

If I Forget - Off-Broadway

If I Forget Star Kate Walsh on a Fantasy Private Practice Reunion, Working with Brian d'Arcy James on 13 Reasons Why & More

Videos By Broadway.com Staff April 5, 2017 - 5:52PM
If I Forget Star Kate Walsh on a Fantasy Private Practice Reunion, Working with Brian d'Arcy James on 13 Reasons Why & More

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

If I Forget star Kate Walsh on the show-stopping numbers her Grey's Anatomy character Addison Montgomery might sing, her fantasy reunion with Taye Diggs and hanging out with Audra McDonald.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   Ask a Star Video  |  If I Forget
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets