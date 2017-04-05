Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Frenchie Davis of The View UpStairs

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Frenchie Davis stops by Broadway.com HQ to chat about off-Broadway's The View UpStairs and more with Paul Wontorek.
The View UpStairs - Off-Broadway
A provocative new musical set in a vibrant '70s gay bar in the French Quarter of New Orleans.
Frenchie Davis stops by Broadway.com HQ to chat about off-Broadway's The View UpStairs and more with Paul Wontorek.
Exclusive! Watch Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez Belt Out the Dear Evan Hansen Smash 'Waving Through a Window'
Exclusive! Hear Andy Karl, Barrett Doss & Groundhog Day's Fantastic Cast Sing 'If I Had My Time Again'
Keri Russell, Raul Esparza, Jonathan Groff to Lead Reading of Wendy Wasserstein’s An American Daughter
If I Forget Star Kate Walsh on a Fantasy Private Practice Reunion, Working with Brian d'Arcy James on 13 Reasons Why & More
The Broadway.com Show: Sara Bareilles Is Piping Hot in Waitress, Stars Set for 1984, Bette Midler's on Top & More
Significant Other Scribe Joshua Harmon on the 'Strange Little Guy' in the Back of a Wedding & Being Influenced by Wendy Wasserstein
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 8: Snorkeling for Jesus