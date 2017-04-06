About the ShowBuy Tickets
Charlie & the Chocolate Factory's Kathy Fitzgerald gets candid on the roles that left audiences in stitches, the one that left her with bruises and more!
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Broadway
Charlie & the Chocolate Factory's Kathy Fitzgerald gets candid on the roles that left audiences in stitches, the one that left her with bruises and more!
Exclusive! Watch Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez Belt Out the Dear Evan Hansen Smash 'Waving Through a Window'
Exclusive! Hear Andy Karl, Barrett Doss & Groundhog Day's Fantastic Cast Sing 'If I Had My Time Again'
Keri Russell, Raul Esparza, Jonathan Groff to Lead Reading of Wendy Wasserstein’s An American Daughter
Charlie & the Chocolate Factory's Kathy Fitzgerald on Her Most 'Delicious' Roles, Bongo Boobs & More
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 8: Snorkeling for Jesus
Exclusive! Watch Hamilton Fave Mandy Gonzalez Belt Out the Dear Evan Hansen Smash 'Waving Through a Window'