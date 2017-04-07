 

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Choose the Top 10 Binge-Worthy Shows That Need to Become a Musical

Features By Lindsey Sullivan April 7, 2017 - 10:55AM
Does this mean we can wear our binge-watching clothes (read: pajamas) to the theater?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top-10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Happy Friday! We don't know about you guys, but awards season is about to kick into high gear, which means we want to get some binge-watching in while we can. There are so many series to watch, listen to and obsess over, and a bunch of them feature (or star) a bevy of Broadway's brightest. Neil Patrick Harris, Judith Light, Viola Davis and Jessica Lange are just a few of the big names getting a whole lot of small-screen time. With so much fandom going on for these newly favorited series, we want to know which ones you think would inspire the best musical. Broadway.com Content Producer (and proud binge-watcher) Lindsey Sullivan got things started with her top 10. Before you go on to the next episode, share yours!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

