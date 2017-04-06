Tony Eligibility Determined for Significant Other, Sunset Boulevard, The Price & More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the third time this season and confirmed eligibility of six Broadway productions for the 2017 Tony Awards. The productions discussed were Jitney, Sunset Boulevard, Significant Other, The Glass Menagerie, Come From Away and The Price.



The committee made the following determinations:



Tracy Christensen will be considered eligible in the Best Costume Design of a Musical category for her work on Sunset Boulevard.



David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for their work on Sunset Boulevard.



Gideon Glick will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Significant Other.



Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Price.



All other eligibility rulings were consistent with opening night billing. Actors billed above the title are eligible for leading acting categories and those billed below are eligible for featured acting categories.



The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2016-2017 season to decide the eligibility for the 71st Annual Tony Awards.



As previously announced, Christopher Jackson and Jane Krakowski will announce nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards on May 2. The Tony Awards ceremony will air on CBS on June 11 at 8:00pm EST.