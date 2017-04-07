This Love is Strong! The Bodyguard, Starring Deborah Cox, Celebrates 100th Performance in New Orleans

The stuff that you want? The thing that you need? They've got more than enough! The national tour of The Bodyguard is celebrating its 100th performance on April 7 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, and we're showing off this exclusive Hot Shot of the show's full company in honor of the milestone. Headlined by Grammy nominee Deborah Cox, the tour kicked off at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on January 10, 2017. Stars such as Patti LaBelle and Angela Bassett (both pictured below!), along with CeCe Winans, BeBe Winans, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Tamia and Grant Hill, Yaya DaCosta, Xavier Rhodes, June Ambrose, Carson Kressley and more have come to support the show. Cox has received rave reviews for her performance as superstar Rachel Marron, and audiences can't get enough of the show's thrilling story and iconic songs, including "Queen of the Night," "How Will I Know," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and "I Will Always Love You." Find out when The Bodyguard is headed to your city and get your tickets to see it today!





(Judson Mills, Patti LaBelle, Deborah Cox)





(Cox, Angela Bassett, Mills)