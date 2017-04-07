 

Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 9: Sweet North Carolina

Videos By Broadway.com Staff April 7, 2017 - 11:57AM
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 9: Sweet North Carolina

Rob McClure takes us to the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina! Plus, there's a stop at Monuts, mural parodies, ukuleles and Nick Rashad Burroughs' Viola Davis impression.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   Bottoms Up
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets