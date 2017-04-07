Gently Down the Stream, Starring Harvey Fierstein & Gabriel Ebert, Extends at the Public Theater

Martin Sherman's new play Gently Down the Stream, starring Tony winners Harvey Fierstein and Gabriel Ebert, has extended its run to May 21 at the Public Theater. The production was originally slated to run through April 23.



The off-Broadway production began performances on March 14 and opened April 5. Sean Mathias directs the play, which also stars Christopher Sears.



The play takes place during the dawn of online dating and follows Beau (Fierstein), a pianist in London who meets the eccentric lawyer Rufus (Ebert). Their relationship allows Beau to reexamine what it means to love as a gay man in a new generation.



Gently Down the Stream features set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Michael Krass, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski and sound design by Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen.