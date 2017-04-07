 

War Paint - Broadway

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.

A Cosmetic Conundrum: Discover The Tools Of The Trade With The Cast Of War Paint On Opening Night

April 7, 2017
Matt Rodin exposes the cast and creatives of War Paint to the craziest tools of the trade on opening night.

Red Carpet Challenge  |  War Paint
